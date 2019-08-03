No Deebo, no problem? USC as ‘deep as we’ve ever been’ at receiver

Get to know the 2019 Gamecocks Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins.

Before taking questions Thursday, Will Muschamp began South Carolina’s media day with a lengthy opening statement. The coach noted the Gamecocks’ high team GPA, rattled off a statistic that represented their experience and provided a roster update.

Around the 6-minute mark is when he just came out and said it: Yes, the Gamecocks no longer have one of the most dynamic players in college football.

“People always want to ask about concerns,” Muschamp said. “Obviously, we’re replacing a guy like Deebo Samuel. The guy’s an outstanding football player — one missed tackle and he can score on you. But he’s also a gunner, he’s also a kickoff returner … That’s not going to be filled by one person.”

Deebo Samuel in April became the fourth USC product to be taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft since 2013. And like Hayden Hurst, Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Swearinger before him, Samuel’s immediate absence creates uncertainty in Columbia.

Who fills the cleats of someone so talented?

The “Deebo question” has been asked several times since Samuel’s All-American career ended last December. Gone are 148 catches, 3,457 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns.

“We know that question’s going to come,” said junior receiver Shi Smith. “But I mean, I feel like all of us have to step in and replace Deebo. As far as me, I get asked a lot, ‘Am I the guy that’s going to come in and step in?’ But I feel everybody’s going to come in and step in, as far as Josh Vann, Bryan Edwards, OrTre’s (Smith) back, Chad Terrell. And the freshmen, they’re impressive, too.”

Added OrTre Smith: “They say that we lost a key factor in our offense, but we got a lot of play-makers that can take over his position.”

Edwards, Shi Smith and OrTre Smith, this season’s projected starting receivers, have combined for 270 receptions and 26 touchdowns in their careers. Depth includes Vann (former four-star recruit who made 18 grabs as a freshman), Dawkins (17 career catches) and Terrell (three career catches).

The 2019 recruiting class came with four-star Keveon Mullins and three-star Xavier Legette.

“I feel like this is as deep as we’ve ever been,” said Edwards, who could leave USC as the program’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and TDs. “It’s always kind of been me and Deebo and maybe one or two others, but now I feel like we got two, three guys who are going to come in and play.”

When Athlon Sports released its position rankings earlier this summer, it didn’t list South Carolina among the SEC’s top seven WR units.

“I think we’re one of the more underrated receiving corps that are out there,” said quarterback Jake Bentley. “Guys that can just go change a game with one play … I think if you look at all of them, they each bring a unique skill set to the game. They’re really great receivers and I love throwing to them.”

Bentley got a glimpse of life without Samuel in 2017 after the receiver broke his leg in a Week 3 loss to Kentucky. Edwards became his new favorite target (64 catches), followed by Hurst (44) and then OrTre Smith (30) and Shi Smith (29).

“We got the speed, we got the strength,” said OrTre Smith, who missed most of last season with a knee injury. “We got the play-making ability in the receiving group as a whole. So we just got to go out there and show we can make plays.”

