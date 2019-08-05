Local hoops target Ja’Von Benson sets dates for South Carolina visit

What Frank Martin thinks of in-state recruiting and USC’s efforts to keep players home South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin goes deep on recruiting the state and the Gamecocks' historical success of keeping prospects at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin goes deep on recruiting the state and the Gamecocks' historical success of keeping prospects at home.

South Carolina basketball target Ja’Von Benson has set the dates for two of his official visits and the Gamecocks are getting one of them next month.

The Ridge View forward said Monday he will be taking his official visit to South Carolina on Sept. 6-8 and is expected to attend USC’s home football opener against Charleston Southern on Sept. 7.

Benson also will visit College of Charleston on Aug. 29-31. He might visit Indiana State but hasn’t set a date for that one yet. Players get up to five official visits there senior year.

Benson took an unofficial visit to USC in June and picked up an offer from the Gamecocks last week. The Gamecocks coaching staff watched several of Benson’s AAU games this summer playing with Upward Stars and at the SC scholastic team camp and kept in regular contact with him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s hometown,” Benson said at SC Scholastic Camp in June shortly after the visit to USC. “It’s right around the corner for home and there’s a great coaching staff. I had a good visit, liked the dorms. Of course, they went to the Final Four a few years ago and are trying to get back.

“They’ve been watching me over the years and they’ve said that they believe I would be a great fit. And they said to keep working. I see a great fit. I’m definitely considering it heavy. I love the program.”

The Gamecocks have two scholarships so far for next year and possibly a third of AJ Lawson leaves for the NBA. But one of them is going for North Carolina transfer Seventh Woods, who must sit out this season because of transfer rules.

Benson, who began his career at Westwood, transferred to Ridge View and was part of the Blazers’ 2018 Class 4A state championship team. Playing alongside Georgetown signee Malcolm Wilson, Benson averaged 10 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 block shots this past season.

Benson scored 14 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship win over Wilson.