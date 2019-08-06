Gamecocks lose JUCO transfer defensive lineman to injury, likely for the season

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced defensive lineman Devontae Davis suffered a mid-foot sprain on Tuesday. He will have surgery and it will likely cost him the 2019 season.

“We’ve got a lot of depth there,” Muschamp said. “We feel good about where we are.”

Davis, a Silver Bluff High School product, came to South Carolina from Georgia Military College. The 6-foot-3, 300 pounder put up 30 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery in 2018.

Davis was expected to be a depth piece in a line that includes Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith, Keir Thomas, Rick Sandidge, Zacch Pickens and others.

Tuesday was South Carolina’s fifth workout of camp. The team will take a mandatory day off Wednesday.

In other notes:

▪ Running back Tavien Feaster practiced with an infected tooth, Muschamp said.

▪ Senior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (ankle sprain) missed practice but should return Thursday.

▪ Tight end Nick Muse was also not at practice because of a test.