What anonymous SEC coaches told Athlon about the Gamecocks heading into 2019 season

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season.

Athlon Sports magazine released this week one of its most compelling pieces of every college football preseason.

In order to get accurate scouting reports on each team, Athlon annually complies anonymous quotes from rival coaches.

South Carolina was picked to finish fourth in the SEC East Division. Here’s what SEC coaches are saying about the Gamecocks as they enter opening kickoff against North Carolina on Aug. 31:

“This is the season where we’re going to figure out how good Will Muschamp can make this program. A lot of us thought it would be last year, but I don’t know if defensively they were where they needed to be.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Context: This is season No. 4 for Muschamp. The 2018 Gamecocks entered a Week 2 home matchup with No. 3 Georgia ranked 24th, but never returned to the AP Poll after a 41-17 loss to the Bulldogs and a 7-6 final record. Muschamp was won more games (22) than any other coach after three seasons in charge of USC.

“They’ve been injured a lot, but especially in the stretch last season. That’s the biggest unknown this season for them, just to stay healthy.”

Context: South Carolina suffered 14 season-ending injuries during the 2018 regular season, and 15 Gamecocks with starting experience missed at least one game because of injury.

“You’ve got one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league with Jake Bentley and a good core on the offensive line. They’ve got to take advantage of that. What hurts them is losing Deebo (Samuel) and not having a run game. There’s no one on their roster at wideout like Deebo. (Quarterbacks coach) Dan Werner is a good fit for Bentley, he’s really changed their passing game, and I think he gets what Will wants to do there. They just need better running backs.”

Context: USC officially added Clemson transfer — and former five-star prospect — Tavien Feaster on Aug. 3. This news likely happened after the above quote was gathered.

“The secondary is really thin. That’s gotta (tick) Will off, because they’ve brought in some top guys in the front these last few years.”

Context: Muschamp said on Tuesday that A.J. Turner, a three-year running back now dabbling on defense, could potentially start in the USC secondary this season.

“The five-star lineman they signed (Zacch Pickens) could start right away; that was a big get for them. They’re really talented up front. If Javon Kinlaw returns healthy he’s a hell of a force. But they weren’t that tough against the run at all — you could sort of impose your will on them.”

Context: The Gamecocks last season ranked 13th in the SEC in rush defense, allowing over 195 yards per game.

“They didn’t tackle all that well, the linebackers were out of position a lot.”

Context: The first season in the post-Skai Moore era didn’t go so well for USC’s young LB corps.

“Overall, they’re a talented team that’s built really well in recruiting; you just haven’t seen it all come together quite yet.”

Context: Per 247Sports, final national recruiting rankings under Muschamp: 25 (2016), 21 (2017), 18 (2018), 17 (2019).