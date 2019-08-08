Gamecocks mixing up gameday radio broadcast team for 2019 football season

First look: USC begins 2019 preseason football practice The South Carolina football team practiced for the first time on Friday, August 2 for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina football team practiced for the first time on Friday, August 2 for the 2019 season.

South Carolina football’s official gameday radio shows are getting a shakeup.

Rock Hill radio host Chris Miller, along with University of South Carolina journalism professor and former Panthers broadcast producer Greg Brannon, will be joining the Gamecock Radio Network’s gameday radio broadcasts. Liz McMillan of Gamecock Sports Properties confirmed the addition of Miller and Brannon, while two longtime voices in Jay Philips and sideline reporter Langston Moore are moving on from the gameday crew.

“We are thrilled to bring on two professionals that have a great track record and history with sports,” McMillan said. “I think they maybe mix it up a little bit and bring in a little bit of their personalities and knowledge.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Extremely honored to be joining the @GamecockFB Radio Network & to share the broadcast with long-time on-air partner @JGBrannon and new friends @ToddEllisSC & Tommy Suggs. Greg and I hope to continue the great legacy started by the great @brentjohnson88 https://t.co/6V0u2HyHLJ pic.twitter.com/OJECK99sra — Chris Miller (@ChrisWRHI) August 8, 2019

Family was a factor for both Philips and Moore deciding not to return. McMillan said Moore’s wife and daughter live in Texas, and working around his Just A Chicken book tours, he wanted to spend weekends with his family.

The decision for Philips had been in the works for a while, again geared toward more time with family. And it will be the first time in 17 years he’s not part of the gameday broadcast. Philips will remain the host of 107.5 The Game’s Halftime Show in Columbia.

“We only get one shot at being dads while the kids are young!” Philips said via Twitter.

Thanks Jeff. I'm only rolling off the Saturday shows. After 17 seasons of Carolina football I'm looking forward to having some weekend family time again. We only get one shot at being dads while the kids are young! https://t.co/aJpnXmrfK4 — Jay Philips (@JayPhilips1075) August 8, 2019

Miller steps into Philips’ role. Todd Ellis (play-by-play) and Tommy Suggs (color analyst) will remain in their roles, and the search is ongoing for a new sideline reporter, a job McMillan hopes will be filled quickly.

Miller will be part of the pregame and postgame shows, while Brannon will serve as a “network host” throughout the six-hour broadcasts.

Brannon spent 17 years with the Carolina Panthers on the production side, and currently works for the university’s journalism and mass communications school. Miller is in his 23rd year with the OTS Media Group in Rock Hill. He has been named S.C. Sportscaster of the Year nine times.

The season kicks off in Charlotte on Aug. 31 against UNC.

The Gamecock Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College has more than 20 radio affiliate stations for the 2019-20 season, including 107.5 in the Midlands.