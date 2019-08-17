Jake Bentley explains his detox process from social media

Jake Bentley describes his view of his own legacy, record chase South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentely is asked if he ever reflects on what his legacy will be with the Gamecocks and what his view is on chasing many of USC's program records for passing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentely is asked if he ever reflects on what his legacy will be with the Gamecocks and what his view is on chasing many of USC's program records for passing.

It’s something folks do in the modern world. Sneak a peek at that phone. Scroll down for a new update. Little things that become deeply ingrained habits.

Each year, South Carolina football Jake Bentley breaks all of those, and it’s not easy.

Just before August camp, Bentley posted a tweet announcing he’s off social media for the season. He said that means not only not posting, but not consuming it at all.

“The first week or so week and a half, two weeks, it’s hard, man it’s hard,” Bentley said. “It’s something that we naturally do as people is looking our phone and kind of just that addiction to social media. So being able to get away from that first couple weeks, you think you’re missing out on stuff, you’re like, ‘Oh what what are they doing or whatever?’”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A downside of social media is it allows others to reach into the lives, into the pockets and into the phones of high-profile individuals. Often the most stinging criticism is the kind of thing that stands out.

Bentley doesn’t speak much on the fan interaction. Just as a quarterback, he’s bound to catch some aggressive commentary, not the most polite things. He caught some boos during the Texas A&M game last season.

His coach explained that in the heat of it all, many in the building don’t have time to even absorb what’s going on in the outside world.

“We’re in here, that’s the thing,” Gamecocks QB coach Dan Werner said. “People think that we hear what people are saying, I don’t here it. I come in on Sunday morning, start watching film for the next game, evaluate what we need to do to get better, talk about it as coaches and move on.”

Still, Bentley is coming off a productive season in which he threw for 3,171 yards, 27 scores and 14 interceptions. But he had to weather ups and downs, notably inconsistency in the first half of the year and a poor bowl game.

Now he’s looking at a senior season where he could set some records but also must deal with a brutal schedule.

So he aims to put all the noise aside and focus on what lies ahead.

“Once you really separate yourself from that, you able to focus more on what’s important and that’s that’s winning football games,” Bentley said. “As long as that stays the center of it, I think during the season you know, it’s really easy to stay away from it. You just keep that mindset of just winning football games and most important thing.”