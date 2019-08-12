South Carolina tight end sidelined up to 2 months with health issue

Get to know the 2019 Gamecocks Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins.

South Carolina tight end Evan Hinson is only in his first August camp after dropping basketball to focus on football.

He’ll see another delay in that football development.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp on Monday revealed that Hinson was having trouble breathing early in camp. Tests showed an irregular heartbeat, which will require ablation surgery that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

“He’s going to be fine,” Muschamp said. “I’m glad we caught it on the echo. But it’s an unfortunate situation for him.”

He is expected to be back after that. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth had a similar procedure at one point in his career.

Other injuries Muschamp announced:

▪ Safety JT Ibe strained his pectoral. He should miss a week.

▪ TE Kiel Pollard is working through a shoulder stinger.

▪ RB Tavien Feaster is non-contact with an infected tooth, which has been removed. He’ll be back Wednesday.

▪ Center Donell Stanley didn’t scrimmage with a back spasm.

▪ Defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare will be back Wednesday and Keir Thomas will be back next week.





