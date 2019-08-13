College Sports What Will Muschamp said about South Carolina’s backup QBs after first scrimmage

Dakereon Joyner ‘very confident’ he can win backup quarterback job South Carolina football redshirt freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner talks about the progress he's made throwing the football and his confidence in himself that he can win the Gamecocks' backup QB competition against Ryan Hilinski. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football redshirt freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner talks about the progress he's made throwing the football and his confidence in himself that he can win the Gamecocks' backup QB competition against Ryan Hilinski.

At the start of August camp, Will Muschamp said he expected the first scrimmage to be the beginning of settling South Carolina’s battle at backup quarterback.

Minutes after coming off the field, no quick-decision impressions from the fourth-year coach as to any separation there.

“There’s not enough right now,” Muschamp said. “But we need to watch the tape. We haven’t watched the tape.

The plan was to watch it and “make some evaluations about where we are.”

He has a pair of four-stars with different skillsets duking it out for the spot behind Jake Bentley. Dakereon Joyner is a dual-threat passer and dynamic athlete and has one year on campus already. Ryan Hilinski is an accurate pocket passer and comes in with a heap of recruiting hype.

Muschamp said early on both had some issues holding onto the ball too long, the kind of play that can kill a 1- or 2-minute drive. That hasn’t fully been solved, but that wasn’t the full tale from Monday.

“I’ve seen some very positive things from both guys,” Muschamp said. “And both guys are, the mistakes that are being made are both from young players. And that’s to be expected at a certain point, but at a certain point we got to continue to push forward.”

Last week, Joyner said he was confident about his ability to win the job. At the end of spring he was asked about possibly playing another position and said he came to Columbia to play behind center.

Joyner’s quarterback coach Dan Werner said his throwing has improved and Muschamp spoke well of some of his other traits.

“He’s got great leadership ability,” Muschamp said. “He positively affects everybody around him and he’s a guy who’s really good with the ball in his hand. He’s a winner. At the end of the day, you look at what he did at Fort Dorchester High School and the success that he had there, there’s a lot of intangible qualities that he brings to the table that certainly make him who he is as a quarterback.”

Muschamp said the only turnover of the scrimmage was a fourth-down interception, not exactly a great outcome but one with some context. He also said all the quarterbacks were holding onto the ball too long, taking sacks at inopportune moments.