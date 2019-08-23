Former Gamecock, Super Bowl champ returns as sideline radio reporter for USC games

(Eric Seals/The State) In action against Ball St. Jamar Nesbit, #79, is the starting center for the USC Gamecocks. His hard work on the field is the same as his hard work in academics. Nesbit carries a 3.0 GPA and is a double major. (Eric Seals/The State)

Former South Carolina football standout Jamar Nesbit is returning to Williams-Brice Stadium in a new capacity this fall.

Nesbit will serve as sideline reporter for the Gamecocks’ official radio broadcast, according to a press release from Liz McMillan, the executive director of Gamecock Sports Properties.

Nesbit played high school football locally at Summerville before winning four letters at USC as an offensive lineman. He signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent and went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL at offensive guard for the Panthers (1999-2002), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003) and New Orleans Saints (2004-09). He earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Saints’ 2009 championship squad.

In addition to Nesbit, the Gamecocks’ pre- and post-game shows are getting new faces in Rock Hill radio host Chris Miller and University of South Carolina journalism professor and former Panthers broadcast producer Greg Brannon, as previously reported. Brannon will serve as a “network host” throughout the six-hour broadcasts, while Miller will assist in the pre- and post-game shows.

Todd Ellis will continue to call the play-by-play, and Tommy Suggs will continue to provide color commentary during games. The former Gamecock quarterbacks are entering their 28th and 47th years with the network, respectively.