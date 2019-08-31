Tar Heels too much as sluggish Gamecocks drop opener in Charlotte

President Caslen cheers on Gamecocks in opener South Carolina school president Robert Caslen cheers on the Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina school president Robert Caslen cheers on the Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

The quarterback leading touchdown drives of 90-plus yards in the fourth quarter wasn’t Jake Bentley on Saturday afternoon in Bank of America Stadium. No, South Carolina’s senior could only watch from the sideline as his freshman counterpart from North Carolina was writing the first chapter of what could be a storied career in Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile in Columbia, USC fans are left to wonder what’s ahead for the Gamecocks in 2019.

Sam Howell rallied the Tar Heels out of a double-digit hole to give UNC a shocking 24-20 win over South Carolina.

A Bentley to Kyle Markway 22-yard touchdown gave South Carolina a 20-9 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter. It was the type of play that seemed to give the Gamecocks the breathing room they needed against a team picked near the ACC’s cellar. But in Mack Brown re-debut as head coach, the Tar Heels punched back with a fury.

Howell, only officially named starter this week, threw a 22-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown at the 14:27 mark of the fourth quarter. The freshman then ran in a 2-point conversion to cut the USC lead to 20-17. It all capped a 98-yard drive.

Then, after USC chose to punt on fourth-and-1 near midfield, Howell led the Heels on a 95-yard march that ended with a scoring pass and included a 31-yard gain on third-and-4 from the UNC 11.

South Carolina had four possessions after that, but two of them ended with Bentley interceptions. The dagger came with 1:43 left deep inside Tar Heel territory after a long Bryan Edwards punt return set USC up with a final chance.

USC was out-gained 483-270. Bentley finished 16 of 30 for 142 yards and three turnovers.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Javon Kinlaw. South Carolina’s senior defensive tackle looked in All-SEC form with four tackles, a quarterback hurry and blocked field goal attempt.

Play of the game: Tavien Feaster announced his introduction to South Carolina football with spin — and then a sprint. His beauty of a 34-yard touchdown run was USC’s first score of the 2019 season.

Stat of the game: 193. UNC’s Sam Howell led fourth quarter scoring drives that totaled 193 yards, leading the Tar Heels back from a 20-9 deficit.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. Joyner’s new role: Turns out Will Muschamp wasn’t lying when he said newly minted third-string quarterback Dakereon Joyner would play against the Tar Heels. Joyner, in a receiver role, was featured in each of USC’s first two possessions, catching a pass and taking a pitch from Bentley. He finished with four yards on two touches.

2. Injury woes, again: The 2018 season wasn’t kind to the Gamecocks from a health standpoint. A year later, the injury bug is apparently back. Receivers OrTre Smith, Randrecous Davis, safety J.T. Ibe and cornerback A.J. Turner — all starters or immediate backups on the depth chart were held out of Saturday’s game.

3. What if: Clinging to 20-17 lead with around 12 minutes left, South Carolina decided to punt from its own 49. What if the Gamecocks go for it and make it? Instead, the Tar Heels received possession and marched 95 yards for a go-ahead TD.

NEXT

Who: Charleston Southern at South Carolina

When: Noon Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network