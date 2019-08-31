‘It hurts a lot.’ Interception bug bites Bentley again

Jake Bentley after UNC: ‘I’ve got to play better’ South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks to reporters after Gamecocks'24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks to reporters after Gamecocks'24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019.

Despite a lackluster second half, the opportunity for the win was there for quarterback Jake Bentley and South Carolina late in Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

The Gamecocks trailed 24-20 with 2:19 left and were presented with a golden opportunity to pull out a win late in the game after Bryan Edwards returned a punt to the UNC 37-yard line.

But after Bentley found Shi Smith on an 11-yard pass to the 26, the Gamecocks offense stalled like it did most of the second half against the Tar Heels. On third down, UNC’s Myles Wolfolk picked off Bentley to seal the Tar Heels’ 24-20 victory.

On the play, Smith appeared open down the middle and Bentley said it was a play that he and Smith worked on numerous times at practice.

“It is probably something that will never go away,” Bentley said. “It is something that I hit on all the time in practice. He was was open.

“I was given every opportunity by the team to win the game and I didn’t do it, so it hurts a lot.”

Bentley threw interceptions on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, both by Wolfolk, as the Gamecocks senior quarterback and the rest of the offense sputtered. Bentley finished 16-of-30 for 142 yards but was just 7-of-16 for 62 yards in the second half.

It is the interceptions that fans will remember the most and something Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp harped on trying to eliminate all throughout preseason practice. At SEC Media Days in July, the first question reporters asked Bentley was about turnovers.

Bentley threw 14 interceptions last year after throwing 12 during his sophomore season.

“I gotta dig deep in myself and find out what I need to do better before I can help others,” Bentley said. “And I will. But I got to play better.”

Muschamp didn’t address Bentley’s play and interceptions after the game, saying that UNC’s defense was able to be more aggressive late because they knew the Gamecocks needed to score.

“Whenever, you get into a loose-down situation, the defense knows you need a touchdown to win the game so they are able to pin their ears back,” Muschamp said. “They had a good push in the pocket.”

Joyner sees time at receiver

Muschamp said this week Dakereon Joyner would see action this week, and it didn’t take long for that to happen.

Joyner, the third-team quarterback, moved to receiver less than two weeks after Ryan Hilinski was named the backup QB.

Joyner’s presence became needed with OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis missing the game because of injuries. The former South Carolina Mr. Football finished with two catches for four yards.

“I am about doing whatever helps the team and I think that helps, so that is what I did,” Joyner said.

Block party

Javon Kinlaw blocked a field goal attempt in the second quarter.

It was Kinlaw’s third career blocked kick. He had one each in 2017 and in 2018.

Bentley moving up

With his TD pass Saturday, Bentley has 55 career touchdown passes and is one behind Connor Shaw for second on the school’s all-time TD leaders.

Steve Taneyhill holds the record with 61 touchdown passes.

Missing in action

South Carolina was without several key contributors Saturday.

In addition to Smith and Davis missing Saturday’s games, JT Ibe, AJ Turner and Jaylen Nichols also were out.

Muschamp said Smith and Turner had shoulder injuries and were game-time decisions.

Ibe is listed on USC’s depth chart as a starting safety. Smith is listed as a backup receiver behind Josh Vann. Turner is a No. 2 cornerback behind Israel Mukuamu. Davis is behind Shi Smith at receiver. Nichols, a freshman, is a reserve offensive lineman.

Notable

South Carolina captains were D.J. Wonnum, Kinlaw, Kiel Pollard and Bentley. ... Saturday’s win was UNC’s first season-opening win over a Power Five opponent since 1997 when the Heels beat Indiana. ... Attendance for Saturday’s game was 52,183. ... USC is 3-2 all-time at Bank of America Stadium.

