‘Something we needed to happen.’ How Gamecocks aim to move on after UNC loss

Ernest Jones after loss to UNC: ‘We just didn’t execute’ South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones talks to reporters after 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones talks to reporters after 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31, 2019

South Carolina’s brutal football schedule was supposed to begin with a couple positives. An opener against North Carolina — a team coming off consecutive nine-loss seasons — would lead into a walk over an FCS opponent (Charleston Southern), setting up the Sept. 14 showdown with No. 2 Alabama.

Week 3 is when things were supposed to get real challenging for these Gamecocks, a bunch Will Muschamp spent the preseason calling his deepest since arriving as USC’s coach in 2016.

So now what? The Tar Heels beat the Gamecocks, 24-20, on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium after trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter.

USC closed as a double-digit favorite. It led by double digits — and lost to a team picked to finish sixth in the seven-team ACC Coastal Division.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“That’s probably something we needed to happen,” said linebacker Ernest Jones, who led South Carolina with 12 tackles. “I’m not going to dwell on it. I’m going to move forward, get us together. And as a defense, we’re going to come back better.”

Something the Gamecocks (0-1) needed to happen?

“I’m not sure,” Jones responded. “I guess you just have to be humble sometimes.”

Did USC over-look the Heels?

“No, I don’t think we over-looked them,” Jones said. “We knew they were going to be a great team. We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do.”

South Carolina was naturally in a frustrated mood following the loss. It was Game No. 1 of 12, but it wasn’t just any opener. With the likes of the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Texas A&M and Clemson looming on the schedule, it was a game the Gamecocks had to get.

They didn’t.

“Still a lot of games left to be played,” said quarterback Jake Bentley, who tossed two fourth-quarter interceptions. “I know it’s cliche, but we do have to really learn from this and really dig deep and find out what we all can do better.

“I got to play better and be ready for next week.”

Charleston Southern comes to Williams-Brice Stadium next Saturday.

“We got to practice hard and keep the right mindset,” said cornerback Jaycee Horn. “We can’t let one game define a whole season or it’ll go bad real quick. We’re just going to get back to the drawing board.”