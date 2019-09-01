Four-star running back decommits from Gamecocks

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

A day after a crushing loss to UNC, the South Carolina football program lost a key part of its recruiting future.

Class of 2021 running back Lovasea Carroll has decommitted from the Gamecocks, he announced Sunday via Twitter.

The four-star last season ran for 1,466 yards, scored 23 total touchdowns and posted 55 tackles on defense.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After tweeting the news, he retweeted a report that Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia were pursuing him and a report from an Ohio State publication about his decommitment.

Ohio State recently offered him and he also holds an offer from Notre Dame.

Carroll last season played for Warren County High School in Georgia but transferred to IMG Academy in Florida this offseason. In the team’s only game this year, he had 116 rushing yards, 42 receiving and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder timed as fast as a 4.56 40-yard dash at an Opening event. He had visited USC unofficially over the summer.

Carroll was South Carolina’s only 2021 commit and was considered a big get for running backs coach Thomas Brown. He was the No. 136 player in his class in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Gamecocks are set to return only two running backs, Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris, from this year’s roster. They have four-star Marshawn Lloyd committed out of Maryland and will likely add at least one more back in this class

.