Jake Bentley injury could be season-ending, Muschamp says

Here's what Jake Bentley looked like after the UNC game Jake Bentley and the South Carolina football team go through the alma mater on Saturday after the loss to UNC.

Just about all the reporting had come out on Monday. All that was left was for Will Muschamp to confirm the news on Jake Bentley and Ryan Hilinski.

And he did just that Tuesday.

The Gamecocks could be without Bentley for as little as six weeks or as long as the whole season, the coach said. The injury was a mid-foot sprain, a lisfranc injury. They’re still going through testing, and if surgery is needed, Bentley will be done for the year. If not, he could be back in 6-8 weeks.

That means the four-star freshman is headed into the lineup to make his first career start.

Hilinski will be the second non-Bentley QB to start for USC since the Georgia game in 2016. Michael Scarnecchia started against Missouri last season.

Bentley got hurt in the midst of one of the worst performances of his career, a 142-yard, two-interception outing. Muschamp said it happened when he was landed on on the final play of the game.