South Carolina moves veteran on offensive line, could have new starter Saturday

Coach Muschamp details injury to South Carolina QB Jake Bentley South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the injury suffered by quarterback Jake Bentley in the 2019 season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the injury suffered by quarterback Jake Bentley in the 2019 season opener.

South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley is getting a taste of going back — again.

The sixth-year South Carolina lineman said Tuesday he has gotten work at center after the Gamecocks’ poor offensive line showing Saturday against North Carolina. His move is one of a couple possible changes heading into USC’s second game.

“We’re just moving them around and putting some guys at some positions that they’re more comfortable with,” Stanley said. “That’s what coach Muschamp and coach (Eric) Wolford feels and we can go with the best five guys this week.”

His move slides Jordan Rhodes on the left side, with Eric Douglas and Jovaughn Gwyn still battling it out at the right guard spot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Those changes would move redshirt freshman Hank Manos to the bench. He had taken the starting center position in the offseason, as Stanley, who played there last season, moved back to guard, where he spent his first three years on campus.

“Hank will still be in the mix there,” Muschamp said. “We need to get Jovaughn Gwyn getting more snaps there at right guard.”

The changes came after the line had its share of struggles, especially in the passing game. USC gave up three sacks and four hurries, while Jake Bentley was regularly not operating in a clean pocket. The ground game started well, but struggled in the final three quarters.

Muschamp mentioned the problems on the ground, but led with the issues it caused Bentley.

“As much as anything, we got too much push in the middle,” Muschamp said. “That was very difficult to step up in the pocket. Difficult to get the ball farther down the field on which we were planning going into the game. Throws you off rhythm, as far as the routes and those things are concerned.”