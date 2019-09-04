The GoGamecocks Podcast: How can Ryan Hilinski and USC right the ship?

USC has ‘a lot of confidence’ in QB Ryan Hilinski, Muschamp says South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the team expects from quarterback Ryan Hilinski. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the team expects from quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

South Carolina football has gone through a tumultuous few days, first blowing a 20-9 lead in a sloppy upset loss to North Carolina, then losing senior quarterback Jake Bentley for at least six weeks to a foot injury.

With powerhouse Alabama coming to Columbia in less than two weeks, the Gamecocks and new freshman starting QB Ryan Hilinski don’t have much time to prepare. Their one chance to steady the ship before facing the Crimson Tide? FCS opponent Charleston Southern this Saturday.

In the latest edition of The GoGamecocks Podcast, sports editor Dwayne McLemore and reporter Ben Breiner break down the current state of USC and the most important storylines and questions ahead of the CSU matchup, including what Hilinski has to do to earn fans and teammates’ confidence in his first career start, what Will Muschamp’s future with the program looks like and how expectations for the rest of the season should be set.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and RadioPublic.

