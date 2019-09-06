College Sports
Gameday Guide: USC vs. Charleston Southern game details, TV info, depth chart
South Carolina is coming off a disheartening loss to North Carolina to open the season. The Gamecocks are home and face off against Charleston Southern with a new QB at the helm. What you need to know:
What time do the Gamecocks play?
Who: Charleston Southern (0-1) at South Carolina (0-1)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Gamecock Walk: Approx. 9:45 a.m.
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, play-by-play; DJ Shockley, analysis; Dawn Davenport, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 190
Stream: WatchESPN
Line: None listed
Weather: Sunny, with a high of 94. A zero percent chance of rain through the game. Around 94 degrees at kickoff, 90 at the end of the game.
What’s at stake
South Carolina aims to bounce back from the opener. The Gamecocks raced out to being double-digit favorites and then took a loss to a UNC team that won five games combined in 2017 and 2018.
The debut of freshman QB Ryan Hilinski will have a lot of focus. The four-star passer has a lot of ability, but he’ll be asked to do a ton early. If he can show well, it might bode well for the team going forward.
As with any FCS team, an upset here would be monumental for CSU. The Buccaneers are .500 the past two years and got knocked around by Furman in Autry Denson’s coaching debut.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
CSU
Points/Game
20
13
Opp. Points/Game
24
46
Yds. Rushing/Game
128
216
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
238
379
Yds. Pass/Game
142
192
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
245
140
Avg. Yds./Game
270
377
Opp. Total Yds/Game
483
509
South Carolina players to watch
1. South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is about to get his first-ever college action. He threw for 3,749 yards as a high school junior and then dealt with attrition all around him as he led his senior year team to five wins. He’s the first true freshman to start for USC since Jake Bentley and the fourth since at least the middle of the Lou Holtz era.
2. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards will have a crucial job as a top option for Hilinski, a pass catcher who can go up and get balls. Edwards was held to 7 yards in the opener, but put up 846 yards last season.
3. Senior safety J.T. Ibe missed the opener with a chest injury, after missing most of last season. The hope is for him to stabilize a secondary that had its share of issues against UNC.
Charleston Southern players to watch
1. Quarterback Jack Chambers completed 18-of-25 passes for 192 yards, while running for 24 yards and a score in the 46-13 loss to Furman. He didn’t have any turnovers, but was sacked five times. The redshirt sophomore from Georgia has only made two career starts.
2. Defensive end Nate Salley was perhaps Charleston Southern’s biggest bright spot in the Furman loss. The senior captain recorded nine tackles, including three for loss and a sack.
3. Guard Stephen Haralambis attended the same Chapin High School of Gamecocks Hank Manos and Will Register. The senior has made 21 career starts.
South Carolina depth chart projected
Offense
QB: Ryan Hilinski (Dakereon Joyner)
RB: Rico Dowdle -- OR -- Tavien Feaster (Mon Denson)
WR: Josh Vann (OrTre Smith)
WR: Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins)
WR: Shi Smith (Randrecous Davis -- OR -- Xavier Legette)
TE: Kyle Markway (KeShawn Toney)
TE: Chandler Farrell
LT: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore)
LG: Jordan Rhodes
C: Donell Stanley (Hank Manos)
RG: Eric Douglas -- OR -- Jovaughn Gwyn
RT: Dylan Wonnum (Eric Douglas)
Defense
DE: Aaron Sterling (Kingsley Enagbare)
DT: Javon Kinlaw (Zacch Pickens)
DT: Kobe Smith (Rick Sandidge)
Buck: DJ Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
SLB: Sherrod Greene -- OR -- Jahmar Brown
MLB: Ernest Jones (Rosendo Louis Jr.)
WLB: T.J. Brunson (Damani Staley)
CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)
S: JT Ibe (Jammie Robinson)
S: Jamyest Williams (RJ Roderick)
CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner)
N: Jammie Robinson (RJ Roderick)
Special Teams
PK: Parker White (Will Tommie)
KO: Will Tommie (Joseph Charlton)
P: Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
DS: Matt Oliveira (Matthew Bailey)
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Bryan Edwards (Shi Smith)
KR: AJ Turner, Shi Smith
Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report
