Game dates, TV details set for South Carolina’s SEC schedule

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin talks the 2019-20 Gamecocks and updates Evan Hinson's situation.

A final piece to the South Carolina men’s basketball schedule has been revealed as the SEC has released dates and TV details for all of its conference games this season.

Here’s the full schedule, including the league path. Note: Game times have yet to be set for USC’s non-conference games.

Wed., Nov. 6 — North Alabama

Sun., Nov. 10 — Wyoming

Fri., Nov. 15 — Cleveland State

Tues., Nov. 19 — Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Fri., Nov. 22 — Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Tues., Nov. 26 — Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Wed., Nov. 27 — West Virginia OR Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Sun., Dec. 1 — George Washington

Wed., Dec. 4 — at UMass

Sun., Dec. 8 — Houston

Sun., Dec. 15 — at Clemson

Sun., Dec. 22 — at Virginia

Mon., Dec. 30 — Stetson

Tue., Jan. 7 — Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Sat., Jan. 11 — at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 15 — Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Jan. 18 — at Texas A&M, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 22 — at Auburn, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Sat., Jan. 25 — Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 29 — at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 1 — Missouri, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 5 — at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 8 — Texas A&M, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 12, at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 15 — Tennessee, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 19 — at Mississippi State, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 22 — LSU, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Wed., Feb. 26 — Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 29 — at Alabama, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tue., March 3 — Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sat., March 7 — at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m. (SEC Network)