Gamecocks officially reveal ‘Black Magic’ throwback uniform look for 2019 home opener

South Carolina will start a new era of sorts with Ryan Hilinski stepping in as starting quarterback for an injured Jake Bentley.

And the Gamecocks will pay homage to an old era for his first game.

South Carolina revealed it will break out the new “Black Magic” throwback jerseys for this weekend’s game against Charleston Southern. That look is the black jersey, white pants and a garnet helmet.

It's good to be home pic.twitter.com/MX7vF1edTQ — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 6, 2019

The look, announced in the offseason and linked to this game by coach Will Muschamp honors the 1984 team that went 10-2 and rose to No. 2 in the country before getting upset by Navy. Joe Morrison’s squad relied on an option offense and a punishing defense to post one of the finest seasons in program history.

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is noon on SEC Network. It’s the first meeting between the two in-state programs.

Uniform combos from this and last season:

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jerseys, black helmets

▪ Akron: Garnet pants, black jerseys, garnet helmets

▪ Clemson: White pants, white jersey, white helmets

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.