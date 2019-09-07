Deion Sanders in the building to see his son’s first home game at South Carolina

Deion Sanders: South Carolina and Shilo ‘a great match’ NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

As South Carolina football opens up its 2019 home slate and debuts freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, a big name was in the building at Williams-Brice Stadium to take in the Gamecocks — Deion Sanders.

Sanders, the father of current USC freshman defensive back Shilo Sanders, was spotted in the parents’ section and the press box at Williams-Brice, along with his other son, Shedeur Sanders.

One of the greatest NFL cornerbacks of all time, Sanders has spent plenty of time in Columbia since Shilo joined the Gamecocks, helping him move on to campus, praising coach Will Muschamp and asking for local recommendations on social media.

But his appearance Saturday comes in the midst of a busy time for Sanders — he serves as offensive coordinator for Shedeur’s high school team and works for the NFL Network on Sundays as an analyst.

Shedeur Sanders is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, a pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021. He holds an offer from USC, as well as Alabama, Georgia and his dad’s alma mater, Florida State.