Watch: Dakereon Joyner breaks off long run, scores first TD in South Carolina uniform

Ryan Hilinski shined early, but he wasn’t the only South Carolina quarterback to hit a personal milestone Saturday against Charleston Southern — redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner got in on the action at the end of the first quarter.

Joyner, who lost out on the backup quarterback job to Hilinski during training camp and played some wide receiver in the Gamecocks’ season-opener against North Carolina last week, got in at both wide receiver and quarterback at Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday.

At first, Joyner linked up with Hilinski for a 12-yard catch and run. Then, when he lined up in the backfield, he took off running on three consecutive plays, highlighted by a 41-yard burst in which he shed several tackles and a six-yard sprint into the end zone for the first score of his college career.

