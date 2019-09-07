College Sports

Watch a former Gamecock score the game-winning TD to send Tennessee to 0-2

What happened to Ty’Son Williams?

South Carolina football's rushing attack against Florida was led by AJ Turner and Mon Denson. What happened to Ty'Son Williams? By
Up Next
South Carolina football's rushing attack against Florida was led by AJ Turner and Mon Denson. What happened to Ty'Son Williams? By

Ty’Son Williams’ run as a South Carolina Gamecock didn’t go as many hoped.

In his second game with BYU, he handed an SEC team a loss with a game-winning touchdown against Tennessee.

The Sumter-area product powered his way through the Volunteer defense in double-overtime for the final score of the day. It capped a wild game where the Cougars came back from all but being done.

  Comments  