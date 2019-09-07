College Sports
Watch a former Gamecock score the game-winning TD to send Tennessee to 0-2
What happened to Ty’Son Williams?
Up Next
Ty’Son Williams’ run as a South Carolina Gamecock didn’t go as many hoped.
In his second game with BYU, he handed an SEC team a loss with a game-winning touchdown against Tennessee.
The Sumter-area product powered his way through the Volunteer defense in double-overtime for the final score of the day. It capped a wild game where the Cougars came back from all but being done.
Comments