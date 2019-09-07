Watch a former Gamecock score the game-winning TD to send Tennessee to 0-2

What happened to Ty’Son Williams? South Carolina football's rushing attack against Florida was led by AJ Turner and Mon Denson. What happened to Ty'Son Williams? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football's rushing attack against Florida was led by AJ Turner and Mon Denson. What happened to Ty'Son Williams?

Ty’Son Williams’ run as a South Carolina Gamecock didn’t go as many hoped.

In his second game with BYU, he handed an SEC team a loss with a game-winning touchdown against Tennessee.

The Sumter-area product powered his way through the Volunteer defense in double-overtime for the final score of the day. It capped a wild game where the Cougars came back from all but being done.