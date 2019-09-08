South Carolina QB Jake Bentley is done for the 2019 football season

Injured USC QB Jake Bentley cheers on his teammates South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football opened the 2019 season ready for one final run with quarterback Jake Bentley.

Instead, it will go this entire season without him.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp a second opinion on his mid-foot injury came back that he’ll need surgery. That means he’ll be sidelined the rest of the year.

It also means true freshman Ryan Hilinski will have to step in and lead the team for the foreseeable future. Hilinski was a top-70 recruit in the 2019 class.

Hilinski threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in his debut Saturday.

Bentley came into the season within striking distance of of the program records for yards and touchdowns for a career. He’s at 7,527 yards (fourth) and 55 touchdowns (tied for second).

This story will be updated.