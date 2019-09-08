Deebo Samuel makes his first NFL catch — and pops the helmet off a former Gamecock

Deebo Samuel previews rookie season with 49ers Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft

It didn’t take long for former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel to make his presence known in the NFL.

Midway through the second quarter of his debut with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel caught the first pass of his professional career on a 14-yard slant to help get his team some breathing room from its own goal line.

And after making the catch, he made hard contact with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender, knocking off his helmet and bouncing off to pick up a couple extra yards. And who was that defender? Fellow South Carolina alum Darian Stewart, a NFL veteran in his 10th season. Stewart, a safety who has spent time with four different pro teams, has a Super Bowl ring and Pro Bowl selection to his name.

Stewart seemed fine coming off the play, and the Bucs wound up getting the last laugh on that drive, returning an interception for a touchdown. But Samuel now has some official NFL stats after being selected with the 36th pick in the draft this past April.

Also during that drive, Samuel had a six-yard grab called back by a penalty. He later added catches of one and two yards before halftime. Stewart, meanwhile finished the half with three tackles in the score sheet.

Deebo Samuel’s first NFL career catch and he took someone’s lid off :triumph: #SFvsTB pic.twitter.com/R2FdceGi4b — Alex Tran (@NinerAlex) September 8, 2019

Elsewhere among former Gamecocks in the pro ranks, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery accounted for two touchdowns in his team’s win against the Washington Redskins, one passing and one rushing. It was the first rushing touchdown of his career.

Linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also made his debut after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

South Carolina alums on NFL rosters

A.J. Cann OL Jacksonville Jaguars Alshon Jeffery WR Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Shell OT New York Jets Chris Lammons CB Miami Dolphins D.J. Swearinger S Arizona Cardinals Damiere Byrd WR Arizona Cardinals Darian Stewart S Tampa Bay Buccaneers Deebo Samuel WR San Francisco 49ers Dennis Daley OL Carolina Panthers Hayden Hurst TE Baltimore Ravens Jadeveon Clowney LB Seattle Seahawks Jared Cook TE New Orleans Saints Jerell Adams TE Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph CB Houston Texans Keisean Nixon CB Oakland Raiders Melvin Ingram LB Los Angeles Chargers Mike Davis RB Chicago Bears Patrick DiMarco FB Buffalo Bills Pharoh Cooper WR Cincinnati Bengals Rashad Fenton DB Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Succop K Tennessee Titans (IR) Stephon Gilmore CB New England Patriots Taylor Stallworth DT New Orleans Saints Zack Bailey OL Tampa Bay Buccaneers