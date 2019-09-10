Veteran starter won’t be back for Alabama game, Muschamp says

South Carolina defensive linemen Keir Thomas (5) and Javon Kinlaw (3) pressure Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, October 27, 2018. tdominick@thestate.com

The South Carolina football team is going into its first big-time matchup of the year with a mostly clean bill of health.

But veteran Keir Thomas, who was projected to be out two weeks at the start of the season, will not be back.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said his ankle infection will still keep him off the field as USC is set to face the Tide. The coach said it would take two weeks from his initial announcement to have a tangible update on the situation

The senior had started 12 games in 2018 and bounced between tackle and end. He led that team in tackles from the defensive line with 44, and added four quarterback hurries with 1 1/2 sacks.

Other injuries Muschamp mentioned:

▪ Wide receiver Randrecous Davis is on the mend from an ankle but didn’t practice Tuesday.

▪ Offensive lineman Eric Douglas is probable with a foot injury.

▪ Defensive end Brad Johnson (Groin) and running back Deshaun Fenwick (shoulder) are both questionable.