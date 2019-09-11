The plan to honor Ryan Hilinski’s late brother Tyler at the Alabama game

Helping others keeps Tyler Hilinski’s memory alive After losing their son, Tyler Hilinski to suicide, Mark and Kym Hilinski started Hilinski's Hope, to encourage communication about mental health and suicide prevention. Ryan Hilinski plays football at The University of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After losing their son, Tyler Hilinski to suicide, Mark and Kym Hilinski started Hilinski's Hope, to encourage communication about mental health and suicide prevention. Ryan Hilinski plays football at The University of South Carolina.

The message popped up on Twitter, with a Hilinski’s Hope masthead. The tweet that seemed to get it going was from South Carolina cheerleader Gabrielle Comeau.

It has a simple plan, a way to pay respect to Tyler Hilinski, the late brother of Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski who died by suicide in January of 2018. The memory of Tyler has been a constant presence in Ryan’s life, and after his first college touchdowns, Ryan pointed to the sky and threw up three fingers for Tyler’s No. 3.

The plan is for fans in Williams-Brice to stand for the first play of of the third quarter of Saturday’s Alabama game and raise up the number three.

— gabrielle comeau (@gabbycomeau) September 8, 2019

Since Comeau’s tweet went up, it was shared by the official Hilinski’s Hope account. The organization started after Tyler’s death and is focused on raising awareness for mental health issues with student-athletes.

South Carolina AD Ray Tanner tweeted: “A very important cause. You have our support!”

The Alabama game comes four days after World Suicide Prevention Day.

Tyler Hilinski played quarterback like both his brothers. He went to Washington State out of Southern California and was on track to step into the starting lineup. His death shocked fans around college football.

It is part of the reason the Hilinski family, parents Mark and Kym and Ryan and Tyler’s brother Kelly, all moved to Columbia, not wanting to be far apart after what they’ve gone through.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. Saturday.