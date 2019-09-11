Photos: South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern 2019

South Carolina football's Mon Denson
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Darius Rush
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jammie Robinson
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Kevin Harris
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Josh Vann
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Josh Vann
Dwayne McLemore
The State
George Wynn, South Carolina's director of football pperations
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's KeShawn Toney
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's John Dixon
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Rick Sandidge
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Spencer Eason-Riddle
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Rick Sandidge
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Cam Smith
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jahmar Brown
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's John Dixon
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jamel Cook
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jabari Ellis
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Shilo Sanders
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Shilo Sanders
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Zacch Pickens
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Will Tommie
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Chandler Farrell
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's OrTre Smith
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Will Muschamp
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Mon Denson
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Tavien Feaster
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Kevin Harris
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Kevin Harris
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jake Bentley
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's OrTre Smith
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Shi Smith
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Joseph Charlton
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Donell Stanley
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jordan Rhodes
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's JT Ibe
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Daniel Fennell (35) and Aaron Sterling (15)
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Tavien Feaster
Dwayne McLemore
The State
A Richland County Sheriff's Department helicopter patrols Williams-Brice Stadium
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jordan Rhodes
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Xavier Legette
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Rico Dowdle
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football great George Rogers
Dwayne McLemore
The State
Sir Big Spur
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jovaughn Gwyn
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Jaycee Horn
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Will Muschamp
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football commitments Mike Wyman and Dominick Hill
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski speaks with Jake Bentley
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Nick Muse
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Nick Muse
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Kevin Harris
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Rico Dowdle
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Bryan Edwards
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski celebrates with Dakereon Joyner
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Bryan Edwards
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Dakereon Joyner
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Bryan Edwards
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Javon Kinlaw
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina football's Ryan Hilinski
Dwayne McLemore
The State
South Carolina's Joseph Charlton carries the ball Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's T.J. Brunson carries the ball against Charleston Southern's Justin McIntire.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski (3) and Spencer Eason-Riddle (45) run into Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski takes part Saturday in the Gamecock Walk ahead of the game against Charleston Southern.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
Will Muschamp shake hands with fans as the Gamecocks enters the stadium Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Mon Denson
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski takes part Saturday in the Gamecock Walk ahead of the game against Charleston Southern.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle carries the ball against Charleston Southern's Craig Johnson Saturday at Williams Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the stadium during 2001 at Williams Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Rico Dowdle is brought down by Charleston Southern's J.D. Sosebee.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski smiles at fans Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski watches the outfield Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
Ryan Hilinski and the South Carolina Gamecocks sing the school's alma mater Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski hands the ball to Rico Dowdle Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Parker White kicks a field goal as Joseph Charlton assists.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski throws the ball Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
Charleston Southern's Ronnie Harris is brought down by South Carolina's T.J. Brunson and J.T. Ibe.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's OrTre Smith (18) carries the ball against Charleston Southern's Geordan Livingston Saturday at Williams Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Aaron Sterling brings down Charleston Southern's Jack Chambers.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
Charleston Southern's Justin McIntire tries to pull down South Carolina's Shi Smith, left, at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
Charleston Southern's Jack Chambers throws the ball as South Carolina's J.T. Ibe (29) defends Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Shi Smith (13) carries the ball over Charleston Southern's Justin McIntire Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Dakereon Joyner looks for an opening as Charleston Southern's Justin McIntire follows Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Kobe Smith (95) attempts to catch the ball as Charleston Southern's Jack Chambers (8) and Zack Evans (78) hold him back.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Bryan Edwards and Charleston Southern's Geordan Livingston follow a loose ball Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
Thousands of fans cheer Saturday as the South Carolina Gamecocks play Charleston Southern at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
The Carolina dance team performs Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's “Mighty Sound of the Southeast” band performs Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's OrTre Smith and Charleston Southern's Jake Lanford (27) tumble over the ball Saturday at Williams Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald
South Carolina's Bryan Edwards scores a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Williams Brice Stadium.
Tracy Kimball
The (Rock Hill) Herald