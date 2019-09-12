Muschamp says two upperclassmen likely won’t play vs Alabama, sets Bentley timeline

How USC is preparing freshman QB Ryan Hilinski to face Alabama South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses quarterback Ryan Hilinski and the big game ahead against Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses quarterback Ryan Hilinski and the big game ahead against Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Will Muschamp mentioned veterans Brad Johnson and Randrecous Davis as players who were battling injuries heading into South Carolina’s game Saturday against Alabama.

As of Thursday, he said both are doubtful to play.

On his call-in show, Muschamp said Davis (ankle) is likely out until the team’s off week in early October. Johnson has been dealing with a nagging groin issue since training camp.

Defensive end Aaron Sterling is still dealing with a knee issue, but he could have played more than he did last week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He’s good,” Muschamp said.

Muschamp also said Jake Bentley had foot surgery on Tuesday. The injury was what was exactly diagnosed and it went well.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Muschamp said. “It’s been fixed.

“Extremely disappointed for Jake, a guy that’s given everything to this program.”

The quarterback will have a five-month recovery, the first three non-weight bearing.

Davis has yet to play this season, but has 12 career catches in three seasons on campus. Johnson is listed has having played in both games this season, but has no stats.

Notes:

▪ As he looked back at the Charleston Southern game, Muschamp showered Ryan Hilinski with praise when it came to being decisive and getting the ball out quickly.

▪ The Tide has employed fewer RPOs than last year with Steve Sarkisian coming from the NFL.

▪ Muschamp said against Tua Tagovailoa they have to mix coverages, man and zone, with a lot of pre-snap movement.