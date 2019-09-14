South Carolina’s Will Muschamp heated over no review on goal-line play

Stephen Garcia leads the Gamecocks cheer before Alabama game Former South Carolina football quarterback leads the pregame cheer against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina football quarterback leads the pregame cheer against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 14, 2019.

As halftime closed in and South Carolina football tried to add a crucial touchdown in the late second quarter against No. 2 Alabama, a pivotal moment unfolded in a matter of seconds.

On first and goal at the four-yard line, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski gave the ball to senior running back Rico Dowdle, who stumbled through contact, then lunged for the goal line.

Fans cheered and Dowdle celebrated, thinking he had scored and cut the Gamecocks’ deficit to 24-17, with USC getting the ball to start the third quarter.

But the referees saw it differently, marking Dowdle down at the one-yard line. Three unsuccessful plays later, and coach Will Muschamp’s team was headed back to the locker room, still trailing 24-10.

When Muschamp was asked about the call on Dowdle’s run and the subsequent decision by the refs to not review the play, he made his displeasure known while avoiding outright criticizing the officials.

“I got no comment on that. I’ll get fined for the rest of my life if I comment on that,” Muschamp said, before quickly answering another question on Hilinski and then moving quickly off the field.

The referees’ decision to not review Dowdle’s run was the subject of intense debate on social media, and several of the officials’ previous decisions had been met with criticism by Muschamp, in particular a holding call that negated a fake-field-goal touchdown run by South Carolina’s Parker White.