Watch: Gamecock great Deebo Samuel scores his first NFL touchdown
The milestones keep coming for former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel.
A week after recording his first professional catch for the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel caught his first pro touchdown this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a two-yard pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo where Samuel was wide open in the end zone.
Samuel, the 36th pick in the NFL draft this past April, has had a strong afternoon as the 49ers have gone up big against the Bengals — through two and a half quarters, he has four receptions for 87 yards to lead all receivers, including a catch of 37 yards. San Francisco, meanwhile, is up 31-10 on the road.
Samuel isn’t the only Gamecock great to find the end zone Sunday — former Carolina star Hayden Hurst, now a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson for his second career score.
SOUTH CAROLINA ALUMS ON NFL ROSTERS
|A.J. Cann
|OL
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|New York Jets
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Miami Dolphins
|D.J. Swearinger
|S
|Arizona Cardinals
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|Darian Stewart
|S
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Carolina Panthers
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jadeveon Clowney
|LB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jared Cook
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|Jerell Adams
|TE
|Houston Texans
|Johnathan Joseph
|CB
|Houston Texans
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Oakland Raiders
|Melvin Ingram
|LB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Mike Davis
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|Patrick DiMarco
|FB
|Buffalo Bills
|Pharoh Cooper
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Rashad Fenton
|DB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Ryan Succop
|K
|Tennessee Titans (IR)
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|New England Patriots
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|New Orleans Saints
|Zack Bailey
|OL
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
