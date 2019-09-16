The GoGamecocks Podcast: Alabama happened. Now what for South Carolina?

Muschamp’s reaction after loss to Alabama and what he told his team in locker room South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football fell to mighty Alabama this past Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, with the No. 2 Crimson Tide rolling to a 47-23 win over the Gamecocks.

But things weren’t all bad for USC — freshman Ryan Hilinski continued to impress, the offense put up solid numbers against one of the nation’s best defenses and coach Will Muschamp made some calculated gambles that nearly paid off big.

Still, sitting at 1-2 a quarter of the way through the regular season, Carolina has plenty of room for improvement, which Alabama highlighted with a dominant passing performance against an overmatched Gamecock secondary.

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sportswriters Greg Hadley and Andrew Ramspacher discuss all these topics, the fallout from the Alabama game and where South Carolina can go from here.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Luminary, Castro, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts and Podchaser. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday during football season.