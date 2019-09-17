Four-star Atlanta receiver commits to South Carolina

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina football added its third receiver to the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday in four-star Atlanta pass catcher Rico Powers.

Powers started his career as a wingback in Savannah and transferred to Hapeville Charter this offseason. He was also considering Arkansas and Nebraska.

I wanna thank everybody who has been with me thru this journey.. it’s been a long process and I’m so grateful to be in this situation.. where I’m from your dreams are hard to come by but some how God made away.. like my sister said I’m ten Golden child https://t.co/sbykaUtMWH pic.twitter.com/9iYp0vQJOE — boyreek (@RicoPowers1) September 17, 2019

Will Muschamp’s #SpursUp tweet came about half an hour after the news broke.

After a weekend visit to USC, he said he planned to make his choice in the next few days, and delivered on that promise.

Powers, whose offers also included Auburn, Georgia, Oregon and Tennessee, is the No. 316 player in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 56 wide receiver and No. 31 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 181 pounder had 1,006 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns at 8.7 yards per carry, along with 560 receiving yards and six more scores as a junior at Benedictine in Savannah.

He transferred in the offseason in part to join a team with more of a spread offense. Through two games, he has one 22-yard touchdown catch and three carries for 30 yards.

Powers is the team’s third wide receiver commit, joining DaQon Stewart and Mike Wyman. He’s the 18th commit and seventh four-star in a class projected to top out at 22.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Rico Powers, WR, (Hapeville Charter HS, GA)

▪ Eric Shaw, TE/ATH, (Reeltown HS, AL)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ Tonka Hemingway, DL (Conway HS, SC)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)

▪ Dominick Hill, DB (Jones HS, FL)

▪ Joey Hunter, DB (Sandy Springs HS, GA)

▪ Kai Kroeger, P (Lake Forest HS, IL)