Report: South Carolina adds pair of games for 2023 season

South Carolina football has added a pair of opponents to its 2023 schedule, according to a report from FBschedules.com — the Furman Paladins and the Liberty Flames will play the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC had already scheduled two nonconference games for the 2023 season — a neutral-site contest against North Carolina to open the season in Charlotte, and the annual game with Clemson, scheduled that year to take place in Columbia.

In addition, South Carolina is set to play SEC opponents Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt at home and Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M on the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

