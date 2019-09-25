The GoGamecocks Podcast: ‘Must-win’ Kentucky game could define USC’s season

A night game at Williams-Brice is special, Will Muschamp says South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks ahead of the 2019 game against Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks ahead of the 2019 game against Kentucky.

South Carolina football faces Kentucky in a night game at Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday. With their first conference win of the year at stake, the Gamecocks are feeling pressure from both inside and outside the program to avoid a 1-4 start heading into the bye week.

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sportswriters Ben Breiner and Greg Hadley discuss what USC must do to beat the Wildcats, the effect of losing five in a row to UK, the transfer of defensive back Jamyest Williams and the need for a bounce-back performance from freshman Ryan Hilinski. Ben also breaks down what an RPO is and why it’s so crucial to South Carolina’s offense.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Castro, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts and Podchaser. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday during football season.

