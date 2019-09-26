Jamyest Williams’ No. 21 jersey didn’t stay out of circulation at USC very long

Deion Sanders: South Carolina and Shilo ‘a great match’ NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

With Jamyest Williams gone from the South Carolina football team, his No. 21 has been scooped up by one of his former teammates.

It appears freshman Shilo Sanders will wear Williams’ old number.

The freshman defensive back posted on his Instagram story “Big 21 is back” with a picture of the No. 21 with Sanders name on it. Shilo wore No. 21 in high school but wore No. 12 for the first four games of the USC season.

The No. 21 is the same number Deion Sanders, Shilo’s Hall of Fame father, wore during his much of his 14-year NFL career. He also wore No. 37. In college at Florida State, Deion wore No. 2. Deion Sanders has been visible at a few practices and was at Williams-Brice for his son’s home opener.

Shilo Sanders has played in one game this season — against Charleston Southern — and has one tackle.

Williams, a junior and a former top signees for USC, announced his plans to transfer from the Gamecocks on Tuesday.

Who: Kentucky at South Carolina

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Line: South Carolina by 3