South Carolina rides ground game, defense to much-needed win over Kentucky

Pregame scene: USC QBs greet injured teammates before UK game South Carolina quarterbacks interact with injured teammates Jake Bentley and Dakereon Joyner before the 2019 game against Kentucky.

South Carolina football’s big blue nightmare is over.

With a punishing run game and a solid defensive performance, the Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 24-7 on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, snapping a streak of five consecutive losses to the Wildcats.

Throughout the week, USC coach Will Muschamp talked about about South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) establishing the run. Sure enough, the Gamecocks kicked things off with consecutive rushes from senior Rico Dowdle, setting the tone for the evening. Senior tailback Tavien Feaster capped that first possession by pounding the ball into the end zone from two yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith came into the game “banged up,” according to coach Mark Stoops, and it showed. He wasn’t helped by a Carolina pass rush that generated four sacks but still finished the game 11-of-32 passing with just 90 yards and an interception.

But the Gamecocks were unable to capitalize on that pick in the first quarter to sophomore linebacker Ernest Jones’s career, while Kentucky failed to take advantage of its lone takeaway, a punt that deflected off a Gamecock blocker for a fumble.

With runs from Feaster and Dowdle aided by a pair of passes from freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, Carolina kicked a field goal early in the second quarter and took a 10-0 lead into halftime. Kentucky then got the ball to start the second half, but senior D.J. Wonnum came up with a strip sack, and Dowdle took the first play of the resulting drive 30 yards for a touchdown.

From there, South Carolina pounded away with the run and continued to thoroughly stifle Kentucky’s attack. Feaster scored his second touchdown of game in the fourth quarter to cap an 85-yard drive entirely on the ground, and the Wildcats scored with 2:32 left to play to deny the Gamecocks their first shutout since 2008.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, time TBD

TV: TBD