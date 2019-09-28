Future Gamecock teammates Luke Doty, Tonka Hemingway square off in rivalry game

Watch: Get to know South Carolina commit Alex Huntley Hammond defensive end Alex Huntley discusses his South Carolina commitment, favorite Gamecock player, hobbies and much more Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond defensive end Alex Huntley discusses his South Carolina commitment, favorite Gamecock player, hobbies and much more

South Carolina commit Luke Doty helped his team to another high profile victory and defeated a future teammate in the process while future Gamecock Alex Huntley also had a big game Friday night.

Doty threw three touchdown passes as Myrtle Beach defeated Conway, 41-9, and claimed the Victory Bell on Friday.

The game featured two Gamecock commits in Doty and Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway. The Conway senior also handles team’s punting duties and had a 43-yarder in the game.

Doty was 12-of-20 for 232 yards in the air and also rushed seven times for 94 yards.

For the season, Doty is 53-of-80 for 759 yards and he also has rushed for 243 yards with 13 total TDs.

USC commit Alex Huntley showed a little bit of everything in Hammond’s 55-7 win over First Baptist. Huntley, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman, had two sacks but also caught a pass on offense.

It wasn’t the first time Huntley has showed his pass catching ability. He caught three passes for 25 yards and a TD last season.

Not to be outdone, @HammondSports Boogie Huntley with the reception and a tough run pic.twitter.com/rWKAF02Ijt — Columbia Star Sports (@StarSportsFeed) September 28, 2019

Here are how other Gamecock commits fared:

Marshawn Lloyd, Dematha (Md.) - Scored a touchdown in the win over Life Academy.

Da’quon Stewart, North Mecklenburg (NC) - Missed game because of injury. North Meck coach Eric Morman said Stewart should be back next week.

Kai Korger, P, Lake Forest (Ill.) - Averaged 43 yards a kick in loss to Lake Zurich last week. Also caught four passes for 104 yards and a TD.