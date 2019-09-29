Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Ryan Hilinski celebrates and prays with USC students after first SEC win South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski celebrated his first SEC win by going into stands and praying with USC students. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski celebrated his first SEC win by going into stands and praying with USC students.

A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in the 24-7 win at home over the Kentucky Wildcats::

Thumbs up

First drive

Gamecocks started the game strong with a touchdown on the first possession. USC went 11 plays and 75 yards to take the 7-0 lead.

DJ Wonnum

Gamecock senior got his first three sacks of the season and caused havoc for Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith and Wildcats offense much of the night.

Gamecock run defense

In the previous two games against Kentucky, the Wildcats averaged 199 yards on the ground against the Gamecocks. On Saturday, Kentucky managed just 115 yards rushing, 75 of which came on the final drive of the game when the outcome was certain.

Running game

It’s been no secret USC needed to do a better job running the ball and it did that Saturday. Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle each ran for more than 100 yards and the Gamecocks finished with 247 yards on the ground.

Thumbs down

Special teams gaffe

The Gamecocks turned the ball in the first quarter on a Kentucky punt when the ball hit Darius Rush, who was attempting to block, in the back. The Wildcats got the ball in USC territory but couldn’t score.

Pass protection

Kentucky defense did a good job at times of getting to quarterback Ryan Hilinski and recorded three sacks on Saturday. USC had allowed 10 sacks in its previous four games.

Third downs

The Gamecocks’ offense was just 5-of-15 on third downs in the game and 1-for-6 in the second half.

Injuries

Dowdle left the game with an ankle injury and Caleb Kinlaw injured his arm. And USC will be without offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum for three to four weeks with an ankle injury. Dowdle said after game he was fine and that he has the bye week to heal up.