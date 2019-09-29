Watch Will Muschamp’s postgame locker room message, Robert Caslen gets the game ball

What the win over Kentucky means for South Carolina South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the 2019 win over Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the 2019 win over Kentucky.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp held that game ball tight in the postgame locker room after Saturday’s win against Kentucky.

He was delivering his end-of-game speech, captured by the Gamecocks video staff, telling the players to hold together in difficult times.

“Seniors, give yourselves a hand,” Muschamp said. “Bottom line is this. Continue to have faith, No. 1 in yourself. No. 2 in your teammates and No. 3 what we’re doing. We’ve got a lot of ball to play and we’re going to have some great nights.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There's a lot of ball left to play pic.twitter.com/mPG2U6ZXee — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 29, 2019

Then he talked about the value of stopping the run, running the ball and let the team out of Sunday practice.

But just before the locker room burst in celebration, he let go of that ball.

Muschamp called over new school president Robert Caslen.

“First SEC win, night game in Williams-Brice Stadium,” Muschamp said. “President Caslen, we appreciate your support.”

The coach made the handoff to the former West Point football player, who secured it, shook one hand and raised the ball up.