How South Carolina adjusted schemes, went heavier against Kentucky

South Carolina football’s current identity isn’t necessarily one based on power.

The run-pass option-based offensive scheme the Gamecocks have gone to is more about attacking where the defense isn’t than imposing will. That’s not to say it can’t get downhill, but it doesn’t necessarily mean pushing around a waiting defense. And on the other side of the ball, the prevalence of three-receiver offenses has meant trading a linebacker for a defensive back is standard operating procedure.

But not nearly as much in Saturday’s win against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks made a couple of schematic tweaks. On offense, they rolled with two tight ends notably more than they had the rest of the season. On defense, they often abandoned their customary matching receivers and played three linebackers in most non-passing situations.

It wasn’t something the staff settled on in the middle of the week.

“Well, that was more decided on Saturday night in Columbia, Missouri,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “I knew Sherrod Greene and I knew the way he played and the way Jahmar Brown has come on. It’s clear. It all goes back to get your best 11 on the field.”

Greene had been a little lost in the shuffle early this season after an uneven 2018 and a camp injury led to him getting benched as T.J. Brunson moved to weakside linebacker and Ernest Jones took Brunson’s spot in the middle.

Greene, who moved from weakside to strongside, hadn’t even averaged 10 snaps a game the first three games. He was on the field much of the night against the Wildcats, making five tackles, while Brown had one with a forced fumble.

The Wildcats helped out by playing two tight ends much of the game, but Muschamp also departed from matching three receivers with nickel personnel as is often standard practice.

“We’ve always done that,” Muschamp said. “We’ve always done that here. But it comes back to get the best people in the field right now those guys are playing better those other guys.”

On the other side, the Gamecocks didn’t let Kentucky’s reliance on heavier personnel (four linebackers, three linemen), push them toward playing with smaller personnel groupings to counter.

South Carolina rolled out two-tight end looks with Nick Muse and Kyle Markway with regularity. Converted lineman Chandler Farrell also got in the mix. It helped power USC to nearly 250 rushing yards. USC had two tight ends on more than 46 percent of the snaps

None of those tight ends caught a pass, but they left their mark on the texture of the game.

“They did their job tonight,” running back Tavien Feaster said.

Another tweak was more usage of counter schemes, pulling backside guards and tight ends to help pry open holes, and a little more stretch zone than had been used in past games. The Gamecocks have been heavily relying on their base inside zone and sweep plays.

That helped the ground game carry things when the passing game was up and down at times.

“We knew going in we needed to run the ball and just keep our offense balanced,” center Donell Stanely said. “We worked hard on it and coach emphasized we had to run the ball.”