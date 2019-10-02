Which Gamecocks freshmen have burned their redshirts and which are getting close

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina’s football team usually isn’t shy about playing its freshmen quickly.

This season has been no exception, with the likes of Jammie Robinson, Ryan Hilinski, Zacch Pickens and Xavier Legette already stepping into decent roles. The NCAA now allows four games before a player burns his redshirt, so it’s worth looking at who is on track to save a year of eligibility.

Already burned redshirt

DB Jammie Robinson, played in five games - He started the opener and has been a top-end member of the secondary.

WR Xavier Legette, played in five games - The athletic pass catcher showed well after enrolling in the summer and has been a rotation player.

DB John Dixon, played in five games - He actually started the opener and has been a consistent presence.

DT Zacch Pickens, played in five games - The five-star freshman has 11 tackles and a QB hurry.

LB Jahmar Brown, played in five games - He’s not been a huge contributor on defense, but he’s gotten some work there and on special teams.

Close to burning redshirt (played in four or three games)

QB Ryan Hilinski, played four games - He’s the projected starter the rest of the way. So this is just about getting to the Georgia game.

Not on track to redshirt

OL Jaylen Nichols, played two games - He was on the redshirt track until Dylan Wonnum got hurt and he was thrust into the lineup. If Wonnum is out three weeks, there’s a chance Nichols only plays four. But if it’s four or something else happens, he won’t.

On track to redshirt ... for now

DB Cam Smith, played one game - Put this as the most tenuous. Will Muschamp said he’d come on in practice before the Kentucky game, but he didn’t play. His only game was against Charleston Southern, but he’s the next man up in a thin secondary.

DB Shilo Sanders, played one game - He’s here because he has only played against FCS Charleston Southern. He could also be called upon to shore up the back end of the defense.

TE Traevon Kenion, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

Buck Rodricus Fitten, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

RB Kevin Harris, played in two games - Seemed unlikely to redshirt until a ligament surgery ended his season early.

LB Derek Boykins-Brooks, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

OL Jakai Moore, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

OL William Rogers, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

TE KeShawn Toney, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern. Caught a pass.

OL Vincent Murphy, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

DL Jospeh Anderson, played one game - Got in against FCS Charleston Southern.

OL Mark Fox, played in zero games - Has yet to play.

WR Keveon Mullins, played in zero games - Has yet to play.

WR Tyquan Johnson, played in zero games - Has yet to play.