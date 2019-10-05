Watch four-star Gamecocks commit MarShawn Lloyd throw nifty moves on way to big play

Even when he first committed, the book on four-star South Carolina running back commit MarShawn Lloyd was that he added an extra element in the passing game.

The DeMatha High School (Washington, D.C.) showed that off Friday night against Friendship Christian Academy.

The No. 44 player in the country scored the second touchdown in the 17-0 victory. It was just a simply screen pass in the flat, but he shook several tacklers and moved nearly effortlessly through space for the 51-yard score.

Lloyd has the Stags at 5-1 and No. 20 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 Rank. Their only loss is to No. 2 St. John Bosco.

He is the top-rated player in USC’s class. He posted a 161-yard game two weeks ago in a 42-0 win against St. Ignatius.