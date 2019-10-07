The GoGamecocks Podcast: USC football back from open week; basketball begins

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football are set to return from an open week, facing the back half of an intimidating schedule starting with Georgia. Meanwhile, the Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball teams have started practice in preparation for the 2019-2020 season.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sportswriters Greg Hadley, Ben Breiner and Andrew Ramspacher discuss the open week for football, including the recruiting efforts of coach Will Muschamp and the growth of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, as well as the main stories going on around Dawn Staley and Frank Martin’s programs with one month to go before the first games are played.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

