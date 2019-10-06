How South Carolina productively used last week for recruiting, is focused on ‘needs’

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp likes to joke that he’s almost always recruiting.

So of course when his team had last week off, he jumped at the chance to get out on the road.

The Gamecocks’ 2020 class is almost complete, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some maintenance to be done, some working on kids to add and a fair amount of getting in on players in classes down the line.

“We had some really productive days,” Muschamp said in his weekly teleconference. “Monday, the entire staff, including myself, was out. And then again on Friday. A couple guys, we watched some games on Thursday night as well. Very productive.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Over the week, the staff offered a few players, including dynamic Georgia athlete Malaki Starks and Charlotte tight end Bryson Nesbit. Muschamp was in Virginia on Friday and checked in at Episcopal High School in Alexandria. That’s where three-star safety Bryce Steele, who recently put the Gamecocks in his top 10, goes to school.

Muschamp also went to the high school of four-star 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, who visited the Gamecocks in mid-September and left with an offer.

The 2020 class is almost complete with four spots still open. That means much of the work filling the class is done, but there are still some areas to address.

“I’m really pleased with where we are recruiting-wise,” Muschamp said. “Very pleased with this class. Obviously we’ve got to finish well. We’ve got some spots left there, and we’ve got to drill down on our needs. I really like where we are.”

The group unofficially has four openings, unless someone publicly committed leaves. The group still at least likely needs another running back, linebacker and pass rusher and made the final three for versatile Valdosta tight end Jahiem Bell. At the Kentucky game, South Carolina got official visits from four-star linebacker Len’Neth Whitehead and three-star Pitt running back commit Henry Parrish.

It being Georgia week, the question was posed to Muschamp — does going against the Bulldogs, as well as Clemson right near by, force him to work just a little harder in recruiting?

“Recruiting is hard all the time,” Muschamp said. “Regardless of where you are or the situation you’re in.”