College Sports
Muschamp announces 3 veterans back from injury, freshman could return by year’s end
South Carolina freshman tailback Kevin Harris was done for the season. Now it appears he’s not.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said the Georgia product, who has surgery to repair a torn ligament, will be able to return to the field by the end of the year.
Muschamp also said a trio of players, Rico Dowdle, Dakereon Joyner, Randrecous Davis practiced Tuesday and are expected to play on Saturday against UGA.
Dowdle tweaked an ankle against Kentucky. Joyner missed the game with a hamstring issue.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) at No. 3 Georga (5-0, 2-0 SEC)
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN
Line: Georgia by 24
Comments