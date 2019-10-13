Muschamp provides Ryan Hilinski injury update as USC goes from Georgia to Florida

SHARE COPY LINK

Ryan Hilinski started, but Dakereon Joyner finished South Carolina’s upset of No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

Who’s playing quarterback when the Gamecocks host No. 9 Florida this week? Carolina coach Will Muschamp provided an update Sunday night.

Muschamp said Hilinski has a sprained knee.

“It’s nothing serious,” he said. “We expect him to play on Saturday.”

Hilinski was helped off the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday after taking a shot early in the second half. On the second drive of the third quarter, he threw a short pass to senior receiver Bryan Edwards on third down. A moment later, outside linebacker Adam Anderson appeared to trip on an offensive lineman’s leg and fell into Hilinski’s legs, bending his left knee awkwardly.

The rookie signal caller immediately went to the turf and slapped the ground in pain. He was attended to by trainers and eventually needed assistance to the sideline.

Hilinski wasn’t sacked, but he took several hits against the Bulldogs. He appeared to limp on several occasions en route to completing 15 of 20 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.

Joyner, a redshirt freshman, replaced Hilinski and completed six of 12 passes for 39 yards. He also ran six times for 28 yards.

Florida (6-1, 3-1) enters Saturday’s game 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 14.1 points per game.