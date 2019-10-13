College Sports
Ray Tanner apologizes for damage South Carolina did to UGA hedges, report says
South Carolina’s celebration of the Gamecocks’ 20-17 upset win over Georgia included hugs, high-fives and hedges.
University of Georgia administration and fans were not pleased with the latter — damage done to Sanford Stadium’s beloved hedges — enough so that South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner reached out and apologized, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
“Ray just apologized for those actions,” UGA athletics director Greg McGarity told the AJC’s DawgNation website.
A number of Gamecocks ripped off pieces of the stadium’s famous hedges after the win. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was photographed after the game handing a piece of a hedge to head coach Will Muschamp. USC players were photographed with pieces of plant in their teeth.
Opponents — particularly instate rival Georgia Tech — have been known to take pieces of the hedges with a win at Sanford Stadium. Saturday’s damage didn’t sit well with UGA fans and leadership, and the school has taken steps in recent years to stop the postgame tradition.
