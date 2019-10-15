Javon Kinlaw’s senior season is All-American worthy, AP says

SHARE COPY LINK

Javon Kinlaw has been earning plaudits through the first half of the senior season.

The Associated Press has him as one of the two best defensive tackles in the country.

Kinlaw was named to the AP Midseason All-America Team alongside Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. The senior eschewed the NFL draft last season and it’s paying off for the Gamecocks.

Kinlaw has five sacks, three hurries and 18 tackles on the season. He’s coming off being named the SEC defensive lineman of the week.

But don’t expect any attention to give Kinlaw a big head.

“I just care about what the head man say,” Kinlaw said Tuesday. “I could care less about anybody outside this organization, you know. As long as my teammates and coaches are fine, they’re praising me and thinks like that. That’s the best feeling.

“Outside factors don’t matter to me.”