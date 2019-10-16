The GoGamecocks Podcast: USC upset Georgia. Can it give an encore against Florida?

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football stunned the nation last Saturday with an upset of No. 3 Georgia. Now, the Gamecocks will try to do it all over again this weekend as they host No. 9 Florida at Williams-Brice Stadium, kicking off at noon.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss what a win over the Gators would mean for the Gamecocks and coach Will Muschamp, the continued questions surrounding quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s knee, the play of the defense and preview the strengths and weaknesses of UF.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

