Sindarius Thornwell back on free agent market after getting cut by Cleveland

One of the University of South Carolina’s greatest basketball players is now looking for a new professional home.

The Cleveland Cavailiers announced late Tuesday they had cut Sindarius Thornwell, who spent most of the offseason with the franchise after being cut by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thornwell averaged four points and 10.8 minutes in three preseason games for the Cavaliers.

Thornwell, who won SEC Player of the Year as a senior and led USC to the 2017 Final Four, is coming off second NBA season. He played in 64 games, starting one, for a 48-win team, averaging 4.9 minutes and one point per game.

His role became smaller after a rookie season in which he averaged 15.8 minutes, starting 17 of the 73 games he played in. LA got a full healthy season from Danilo Gallinari, plus Landry Shamet started to come on and Avery Bradley had a big role for much of the season.

Thornwell played 12 minutes in four playoff games.

He was the 48th pick in the 2017 draft and earned $1,378,242 last season.

Thornwell was an anchor for the Gamecocks all four years on campus. He averaged at least 29 minutes a game each season, and helped the program improve.

His junior year, USC went 25–9. The next season, it went 26-11, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than a decade. Thornwell’s final season was his best, averaging 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, posting far and away the best shooting numbers of his career.

At 6-foot-5, he could catch on somewhere as a solid wing defender. He’s a career 34.2 percent 3-point shooter in limited attempts.